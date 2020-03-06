Letter: Lord directs the steps

In the Feb. 28 issue Gary Adkisson wrote an article titled "No right, wrong way to navigate life." In it he quoted the Robert Frost poem "The Road Not Taken" which describes the choices that we make in life and how the alternative might have been.

It reminded me of the writer of the Book of Proverbs from the Old Testament who wrote, "The human mind plans the way, but the Lord directs the steps." We are conscious of the many choices we make in life, but on further reflection we may come to realize that we didn't really make those choices after all. This realization may come early in life or much later in life or maybe never come to us at all. Nevertheless the presence of God in our lives never wanes.