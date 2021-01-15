Letter: Look out for each other while driving

Driving. Lets talk about driving. We have been blessed with clear roads this winter and yet there are still accidents. One tip would be for drivers to use the little lever on the left side of the steering column. That indicates which direction you will turn. Big help to those drivers around you. I have extra blinker fluid if you need it. At a traffic light, the kids and I look around and count how many people have their heads downs looking at their cell phones. Most drivers have their heads down. Pay attention to your surroundings and especially pedestrians. Lastly, cell phones are a distraction, but so are dogs. I know they are your "kids" and you love them. Get them off your laps. I love my kids so much I put them in the backseat and buckle them in so they are safe. I would hate for them to accidentally hit the little lever on the left side of the steering column and cause an accident. Cell phones you can control by putting them away, dogs you cannot. Lastly, if someone honks, just give them a wave and a smile. No one is perfect! Lets look out for each other.