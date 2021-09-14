Letter: Look at facts with Afghanistan withdrawal

Let’s look at the facts. Trump signed the agreement with the Taliban on Feb. 29, 2020. He was president until Jan. 20, 2021, which is only 9 days short of 11 months. Biden had until May 29th to fulfill the 14 month obligation in Part One of the agreement. Biden extended the total withdrawal date to Sept. 1, giving his presidency an additional 4 months (for a total of 8 months) to achieve the obligations incurred be the agreement. Question. How many ‘non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisors, and support services personnel’ specified in the agreement, were evacuated in the 11 months of the Trump Presidency? (A) No plan, number unknown. How many of these individuals where evacuated during the 8 months of the Biden Presidency? (A) About 122,300.