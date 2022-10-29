Letter: Look at actions of party, not rhetoric

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) at the urging of the Biden administration signaled a broad crackdown on hidden and excessive fees charged by banks, mortgage lenders and other financial entities. It is taking new steps to eliminate billions in banking fees, hidden charges and added fees on cable bills, airline tickets and hotel bookings.

Each year, these junk fees cost Americans tens of billions of dollars, weighing down family budgets and making it hard for people to pay their bills.

Have you ever received a check from someone, deposited it and had it "bounce.” Then you are hit with not only having the amount of the check deducted from your account but also with a "bad check" fee of up to $35. This after having done nothing wrong except receiving a payment. There “Oughta be a Law.”

When I was growing up, there was a cartoon strip of the same name. The gags illustrated minor absurdities, frustrations, hypocrisies, ironies and misfortunes of everyday life. It suggested areas for change. Well, now maybe there will be some. The elimination of some of these fees may occur yet this year. But guess who is violently opposed to it? The Republican Party. They propose to "rein in" the CFPB and stop these actions if they regain the House of Representatives. Why? To benefit large corporations and big banks.

I keep asking myself why does the Republican Party hate the "average Joe" in America so much? Much of what they have proposed or opposed only makes life more difficult for the vast majority of us. But the ultra-wealthy and large corporations, well now that’s a different story.

Please, as you vote don’t listen to their rhetoric look at their actions. Their actions shout loudly and it’s not always in our best interest.

Deb Arnold, Bismarck