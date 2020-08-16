Letter: Long-term solution needed to provider licensing barriers

Gov. Doug Burgum, through his executive order, temporarily expanded access to health care by reducing red tape for medical professionals. Under Executive Order 2020-05, health care and behavior health professionals are permitted to practice in North Dakota if they are licensed and in good standing in another state. These temporary changes are saving lives during an unprecedented health crisis. Increasing access to quality health care should extend beyond the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing qualified health professionals to work across state borders permanently.

Reducing these burdensome regulations will not diminish the safety and integrity of our healthcare system. Instead, it will lessen the burden on North Dakota’s health system and give North Dakotans greater choice. Occupational protectionism guarantees that a select few are allowed to operate, creating a financial barrier for both the consumer and professional. Pushing for a society of openness allows health care contributors to bring forth innovation in our state. Together, the Governor’s office, Department of Health, North Dakota Health Services, and the Legislature should create a long-term solution to remove these licensing barriers to better recover from COVID-19 and prepare for the next health crisis.