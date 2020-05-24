Letter: Long-term care providers show dedication during pandemic

Clearly, our long-term care teams have stepped up to the plate. While protective measures do not allow family members to visit loved ones, these individuals are working tirelessly to fill the void. They are conduits of communication between residents and families. If there is a bright spot in this pandemic -- a silver lining, of sorts -- it is the resourcefulness staff members have shown in bridging this gap. The stress of COVID-19 is weighing heavily on all of us, but I can assure families their loved ones are receiving compassionate care.

All of us want visitation restrictions to be lifted and families to be reunited. That is the mission of a statewide NDLTCA task force chaired by Chris Larson, a resident of Luther Memorial Home in Mayville. This dedicated group also includes residents’ family members, Gov. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Department of Health. Our governor and both state agencies have been valuable partners throughout this crisis and have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing adequate resources to our long-term care facilities. I have great faith this team will develop the protocols needed for a safe return to normalcy as soon as possible.