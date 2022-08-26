Letter: Local service for veterans impeccable

Many negative comments concerning the VA have been made and covered in the media — for example slow or NO service, little or no empathy for vets, not meeting the needs of veterans, not caring-unfriendly, etc., and it's true some of these may have been earned. Years ago, I was first introduced to the Veterans Administration through the Veterans Service Office -- Burleigh County, then to the Fargo VA Health Care System, and then to the Bismarck VA Clinic, located in the Gateway Mall.