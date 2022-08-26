Letter: Local service for veterans impeccable

Many negative comments concerning the VA have been made and covered in the media — for example slow or NO service, little or no empathy for vets, not meeting the needs of veterans, not caring-unfriendly, etc., and it's true some of these may have been earned. Years ago, I was first introduced to the Veterans Administration through the Veterans Service Office -- Burleigh County, then to the Fargo VA Health Care System, and then to the Bismarck VA Clinic, located in the Gateway Mall.
Here is one veteran who has been so so pleased with the service I have personally received over the last 12-13 years from all three of these VA divisions. The professionalism, dedication to serving the vet and follow ups have been impeccable.
To all you professionals who are providing SERVICE to North Dakota Vets, I salute you! The job you do is very well done!
Ron Carlson, Bismarck