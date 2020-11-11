Letter: Local journalism helps community

For the past 24 years I have worked as a part-time photojournalist at The Bismarck Tribune. I wish to thank all the hundreds of great people with whom I have had the pleasure to work with including photographers, reporters, editors, sales people and more. All of these people were locally employed and collectively contributed to make the Tribune a vital part of our community. I thoroughly enjoyed almost every minute of my time. I loved taking pictures and documenting my community through photos of local news, community events and sports. I’m saddened that many people fail to recognize the value of a local newspaper today. Other media fails to match the strong in-depth coverage and detail that a local newspaper provides. Newspapers are a check, watch dog, on local and state government that has proven necessary time and time again. Professional journalists operate under strict standards and are held accountable for accuracy. A community without a local newspaper is not healthy. Informed citizens make better citizens.

Conspiracy theorists listen up. Columns, letters to the editor and editorials are people’s opinion. You don’t have to agree. Exposure to different opinions is a good thing and may help strengthen your own opinion. Healthy discourse and discussion are good for society. If you have a different take on a subject, please consider sharing it with others. In my career, I never saw any secret meeting and there was never a hidden agenda as to what would appear in the newspaper. The only agenda every day was telling the news as it happens, good and bad. Some days there is more news and some days there is less. What appears on the front page on a slow news day may be different than what appears on the front page on a busy news day. Hundreds of times I have seen readers' suggested stories appear in the paper. If you have a good story idea let the newspaper know. Some of the best stories have come from readers.