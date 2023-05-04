Here we go again. Once again the North Dakota Legislature has cut the state income tax rate and will be giving a property tax credit to property owners. And just like clockwork here comes the city and county wanting more money for their budgets. We are all affected by this record inflation. I have to decide with my own personal budget what I need to buy or not to buy. These county and city governments need to be doing the same thing. I think we all know that there is plenty of waste that can be cut from their budgets. We have all worked in organizations both public and private where we see this waste going on. It's about time that these city and county governments start doing what you and I do every day. Figure out what we can and can't do without. Don't be taking the money the state is giving us with one hand and taking with the other. We all live within our means and so should they.