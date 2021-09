Excellent editorial by Gary Adkisson in Friday’s paper. I can’t say I’ve often agreed with Gary but he is spot on with his assessment of the crazy spending by the local and state government “conservatives.”

This city will be in my rear view mirror before too long and my next locale won’t be in North Dakota. Enjoy the population growth while it lasts but it may be fleeting as there are several places that treat their population better. Buh bye, Bismarck.