Letter: Local businesses need your support

These businesses are the differentiators in our community, the local flavor, the personality. The owners are your friends and neighbors who contribute to our community. Without these small local businesses, the community loses its identity. Let’s see the cars around the block when a local restaurant opens for the day, let’s see lines waiting at doors when a local shop turns over the “open” sign on a regular Thursday. Consider where you get your haircut, car parts, gift cards, shoes and massages. Use those gift cards that you have tucked away in your wallet. Look at your weekly spending and ask yourself “can I be doing more to support small local businesses?”