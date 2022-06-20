Letter: Little known law regarding guns

Since gun legislation is back in the news, here is a tidbit of information that probably very few people know about.

In May 1986 Congress passed public law 99-308.

Officially known as the Firearms Owners Protection Act, it defines what the government is allowed to do with firearms sales and ownership information. It is only 13 pages and filled with legalese. The legislative document can be found on www.govinfo.gov. It prohibits a national registry of dealer gun sales/ownership records.

In April 2019 Time Magazine published “Here’s a Timeline of the Major Gun Control Laws in America.” 99-308 is on the list and the article summarizes the major points of Public Law 99-308.

I quote from the Time article: “In 1986 the Firearms Owners Protection Act was passed by Congress. The law mainly enacted protections for gun owners ­prohibiting a national registry of dealer records, limiting ATF inspections to once per year (unless there are multiple infractions), softening what is defined as “engaging in the business” of selling firearms, and allowing licensed dealers to sell firearms at “gun shows' in their state. It also loosened regulations on the sale and transfer of ammunition.”

For additional related reading, look up the National Tracing Center, which is a department of the ATF, and an article published in the August 2016 issue of GQ Magazine entitled “Inside the Federal Bureau of Way Too Many Guns.”

Vern Mastel, Mandan

