Letter: Listen to teachers to stop recruitment, retention crisis

We have a looming teacher recruitment and retention crisis in North Dakota that is growing worse because of added pressure and burnout. We need to act now to defend the promise of great public education for the next generation.

A recent survey by North Dakota United revealed that just 50% of North Dakota teachers expect to retire as teachers, a dramatic drop from 83% who started their career planning to retire in the profession. The statistic shines an ominous spotlight on the efforts of some state legislators to divert critical funding from public schools and silence the voice of teachers. As we have seen in years past, there are an array of voucher schemes that could divert dollars raised for public purposes, including K-12 education, to private schools and homeschools. Other threats are new, such as those proposed in Senate Bill 2215 to restrict the ability of teachers and school boards to negotiate, an unprecedented change that would ignore the principle of local control.

Most importantly, the measurement for all education policy should be what best serves students. We know that fair negotiations are critical to creating outcomes that attract young people to teaching and encourage talented people to remain. And we know that when good people are drawn to teaching and talented people are encouraged to remain, the ultimate winners are the children and communities that teachers serve.