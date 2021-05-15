Letter: Lignite key for North Dakota energy reliability

Lloyd Omdahl’s recent column calls for the death of the state’s lignite industry. He presented a list of Democratic talking points and a thinly veiled threat that “if North Dakota won’t close the power plants, then President Biden’s Administration will.”

A short six years ago we had President Obama’s war on coal and his coup de grace – the poorly titled Clean Power Plan – that was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Thank goodness North Dakota power plants remain in operation as they powered our homes and business during the February polar vortex. Given the temperature extremes in North Dakota, reliable power isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.

The state’s lignite industry represents an $18 billion investment with $2 billion allocated to technologies to reduce and capture criteria pollutants. North Dakota is one of 17 clean air states. The North Dakota Legislature and the governor’s office wants to build on this foundation by working with regional utilities to ensure the continued operation along with incentives to “crack the code” on capturing carbon dioxide to make the plants even cleaner.