The North Dakota legislature is contemplating various bills which would require libraries to remove what the legislature deems sexually explicit material. The language in these bills is quite vague and would affect a large portion of most public libraries collections. Professional librarians are trained in developing selection policies, and a “chain of command type” of reconsideration for materials which patrons would like removed from the collection. Public librarians are the employees of their local government Library boards review and approve policies of the library. The library itself is mainly funded by the local government.

The concern of the proposed legislation is to correct the perceived moral failings of libraries and librarians. What is not accounted for is how much money these bills will waste. The cost associated with these bills includes an infringement on freedoms of citizens, local and parental control. These costs cannot be measured in monetary terms. Other aspects of these bills can be. Library materials from No David to the Game of Thrones series would be on the chopping block. Services would be cut due to the need to review every item of the collection for offending content.

The average cost of library materials is around $25 per item. The current bills would conservatively require the deletion of approximately 10% of most library collections. For example a public library has a collection of 20,000 circulating items, books, DVDs, etc. 10% of this collection would be 2,000 items valued at $50,000. There are 84 public libraries in the state of North Dakota. If we use the number above as an average cost per library (i.e. taxpayer money) the monetary loss to the citizens of North Dakota would be $4,200,000.

I would respectfully ask our state legislature to take a breath, determine if Senate Bill 2360 and House Bill 1205 truly serve the citizens of the state of North Dakota.

LaNae Kristy, Hettinger