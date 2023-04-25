I was taught as a child that reading and writing are not just valuable skills. Exploring possibilities in written word are for many of us a creative necessity. I read and daydreamed at our local library, where I was free to roam and investigate ideas.

If Gov. Burgum does not veto SB2360 and HB1205, libraries will look very different in ND.

The Houses passed both bills, compromising the First Amendment, the public institution of libraries, and the profession of librarians.

Most of those in favor cited one book, a young adult graphic novel not meant for children.

Librarians listened to testimony referencing pornography and sex addiction.

Librarians listened to testimony from interests outside of North Dakota.

And librarians listened to testimony from Moms for Liberty.

Librarians testified at the hearings about formal reconsideration policies already in place. How materials are carefully vetted by staff using professional resources. They stated how ultimately parents must decide what their children read.

Here is part of a challenge list brought before the Williston School Board by Moms for Liberty:

- "Looking for Alaska" by John Green

- "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika Sànchez

- "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews

- "Slaughterhouse-Five" by Kurt Vonnegut

- "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas

- "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky

- "Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher

I hope it is obvious these books are not pornographic or obscene. Though they may contain ideas (such as LGBTQ+ or racial themes) that offend some, that’s the beauty of libraries. There are other books to choose from.

This session, legislators were afraid of ideas and political blowback. They should have fought against the people who wouldn’t let them think for themselves.

Mariah Ralston Deragon, Bismarck

701 Library Advocacy Taskforce member