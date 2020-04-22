Letter: Liberals continue to push climate change

Roberta Nelson (Nov. 27, 2019), Lloyd Omdahl (columns Sept. 15, 2019 and March 22) and Bill Patrie (column March 24) continue to push the climate change hoax. Jason Bohrer (March 24), President and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council admirably defended the economics of North Dakota’s lignite industry but did not address the basis of Lloyd Omdahl’s irrational attack -- unsubstantiated man-made climate change. The coal-based power plants that have closed have done so because of the economics of cheaper natural gas and the cost of installing pollution control equipment on 40-50-year-old plants. Rural electric cooperatives as good stewards of the environment, installed most of the pollution controls with original construction. North Dakota power plants control real pollutants – sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide and mercury.
Roberta Nelson made the absurd claim “most global warming skeptics are not scientists.” She apparently missed or chose not to read my letters of:
- March 1, 2019 – Petition Project - 31,000 scientists; 9,000+PhD's – “no convincing scientific evidence that human release of … carbon dioxide, methane or other greenhouse gases is causing or will in the foreseeable future cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.”
- July 27, 2019 which addressed the forced/manipulated models relied on by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
- June 15, 2017 which addressed the distorted United States temperature record.
Finally, some real scientists:
- S. Fred Singer, PhD Physics; Atmospheric Physicist
- Patrick Michaels, PhD Ecological Climatology
- Richard S. Lindzen, PhD Applied Mathematics
- Patrick Moore, PhD Ecology (Greenpeace Cofounder)
- Roy Spencer, PhD Meteorology
There is no scientific evidence to support that the oceans will dramatically rise; that the earth will warm significantly; and that glaciers and the ice caps will melt. Radical climate change is based on models manipulated to support the socialist agenda – PERIOD.
Rod Kuhn, Bismarck
