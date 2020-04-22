Letter: Liberals continue to push climate change

Roberta Nelson (Nov. 27, 2019), Lloyd Omdahl (columns Sept. 15, 2019 and March 22) and Bill Patrie (column March 24) continue to push the climate change hoax. Jason Bohrer (March 24), President and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council admirably defended the economics of North Dakota’s lignite industry but did not address the basis of Lloyd Omdahl’s irrational attack -- unsubstantiated man-made climate change. The coal-based power plants that have closed have done so because of the economics of cheaper natural gas and the cost of installing pollution control equipment on 40-50-year-old plants. Rural electric cooperatives as good stewards of the environment, installed most of the pollution controls with original construction. North Dakota power plants control real pollutants – sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide and mercury.