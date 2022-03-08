Letter: Liberal party is ineffective in ND

History has been and is currently important/interesting to me. Reading about events that took place in the 1860s, early 1900s, my grandparents immigrating to this country from Sweden, the 1930s , etc. - all are fascinating. It is very easy to get involved in the past.

It is very evident people do live in the present … concerned about local events. If school boards run their districts efficiently and wisely voters vote for those school board members. City councils the same. Voters are like that, they vote their preferences. Should the elected officials get out of balance with voters' individual beliefs the voters vote politicians out.

What a party did in the past, especially decades ago, becomes less important compared to what is taking place today. Should liberals of today in North Dakota expect to get elected if they don’t get out in front of us with their ideas, values and lead? To win an election doesn’t one have have policies that voters get behind now!

A Blue Dog Democrat is defined as a centrist/conservative — Wikipedia. The question today for that group is which party aligns the most with their political agenda.

It appears to me the Blue Dog liberals in North Dakota have been voting more Republican than Democrat as is proven by the number of Republicans presently occupying elected positions at the State level. Or could it be they are just not voting at all? Just askin’! It is vividly apparent, currently, the liberal party is very ineffective.

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

