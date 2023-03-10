The 2023 Legislature has over a month of work under its belt, with hundreds of bills being considered by our state representatives and senators. As they consider these bills, we hope each legislator is guided by spiritual values we all hold dear – values such as compassion, kindness, charity and love for all people created in the image of God.

However, as ordained and lay faith leaders from across North Dakota, we believe a number of bills fall short of those shared values. More than 20 bills target our LGBTQ+ family, friends, neighbors, and parishioners. These bills contribute to an environment where LGBTQ+ young people already face bullying in schools and experience greater struggles with depression, chemical dependency and suicide.

These bills run the gamut from banning trans athletes from participating in school sports to endorsement of conversion therapy – a long discredited and dangerous practice. These fear-based bills are efforts to remove people from participating fully as members of our society, Church and communities.

Those who support these bills argue they will somehow protect our kids. They will not, because the real threats to children across this country are poverty, hunger, lack of health care, gun violence, bigotry, social pressures, mental health… and bills like these.

We believe God calls us to love one another and care for the needy. We believe Jesus preached a Gospel that embraces the marginalized. We believe that LGBTQ+ people are beloved children of God. We call on our legislators to oppose bills that would harm the people of North Dakota, and support legislation that reflects the true values of North Dakotans – values that guide us to care for one another and build a state that welcomes everyone.

Rev. Gretchen Deeg, United Church of Christ, Bismarck

Rev. Joe A. Larson, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Fargo

Bishop Tessa Moon Leiseth, Eastern North Dakota Synod-ELCA, Fargo

Rev. Deborah J. Blood, Fargo

Bishop Craig A. Schweitzer, Western North Dakota Synod-ELCA, Bismarck

The Right Rev. Thomas C. Ely, Bishop provisional, Episcopal Diocese of North Dakota

Rev. Edith A. Love, Unitarian Universalist Church of Fargo-Moorhead

The Rev. Dr. John Floberg, rector, Standing Rock Episcopal Congregations, Fort Yates, Cannon Ball and Selfridge

Pastor Gail Hagerty, Heart River Lutheran Church / Bridges of Hope, Mandan

Rev. Dr. Gretchen Daneke Graf, Family of God Church ELCA and UCC, Grand Forks

Murray Sagsveen, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Bismarck

