Letter: Letter writers off the mark

“Wow” is all I can say to Saturday's letters to the editor.

Protect North Dakota's Constitution claims they are not weakening the power of the voter by requiring a super majority of the voters to change the Constitution. If 59% of the voters vote for change and it requires a 60% vote to make the change; 8% of the voters are ignored completely by not making the change (only 51 % required now). That is weakening the power of the voters.

Roger Gazur says that not allowing one shirt with an offensive message is wrong. Would he complain if a student wore a “DEATH TO CONSERVATIVES” shirt instead of one that means death or a life of slavery to Blacks? I bet he would. He claims that not being allowed to drink or buy cigarettes until age 21 is discriminatory and so is not driving until licensed. All who live that long will turn 21 and a license can be earned. Transgender people won't age out of the disrespect shown their identity and can't earn the right to be respected by some people. That is a big difference. As for Moose and rabid parenting at games; would you fake being gay just to play and “rabid” says it all.