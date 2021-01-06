Letter: Letter writer failed to provide proof of fraud

I read with absolute disgust the letter from Gary Berube. After over 50 lawsuits that were thrown out by the U.S. judicial system to overturn a democratic election, he indicates that there was fraud and corruption with no real proof and demeaning the work of state election officials. If people like that are so interested in overturning democratic elections, then we are no more than a banana republic and those people are looking for a king that can push aside the actual will of the people to stay in power. These last four years have been the worst of times for our democracy. I am shocked that over 70 million people voted for a person who is completely oblivious to rule of law. He has dismantled every cabinet position to suit his purpose, he has demeaned the military, made fun of everyone who disagrees with him and completely walked away from a pandemic that has caused over 350,000 deaths. These are only a few of things that make me think that he has one purpose for being president and that is to pursue power for himself and his enablers.