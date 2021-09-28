Letter: Letter taken out of proper context

Eric Thompson (July 30) stated that my June 30 letter was “a load of misconceptions” without providing facts to support his outrageous statement. I thank him for clarifying that as a member of the Bismarck Tribune’s liberal letter writing platoon, he views conservatives as enemies! Mr. Thompson implies that I have been hateful (“hateful bandwagon”) in my letter writing which is another ridiculous fabrication.

Mr. Thompson and I agree the world’s climate is changing. Mother Nature produces 90+ percent of annual CO2 emissions (water vapor); carbon dioxide is measured in parts per million (ppm) (410 ppm or .04% of the atmosphere)! CO2 concentrations have been substantially higher (6,500 ppm) in past geological periods. Over the billions of years of Earth’s history, there is no correlation between carbon dioxide levels and changes in the Earth’s climate. Mr. Thompson asks why “environmental scientists” and Democrat politicians want to eliminate our way of life. The simple answer is power in the case of Democrat politicians and money in the form of additional grants for the “environmental scientists” to produce models that fail to replicate the climate. Today’s Democratic progressive politicians “gain” is to predict humanity’s doom so their radical big-spending programs will be promoted by the liberal media as saving the world and ultimately create dependency on the federal government. If Mr. Thompson would like to significantly reduce his knowledge deficiency on the anthropogenic climate change myth, I encourage him to go to icecap.us for real climate science studies.