Letter: Letter contained many falsehoods

I will reply to one item of your many falsehoods now. The strategic petroleum reserve was never established to serve military. This quote is from the SPR: The mission of the Office of Petroleum Reserves (OPR) is to protect the United States from the severe petroleum supply interruptions through the acquisition, storage, distribution, and management of emergency petroleum stocks, and to carry out the U.S. obligations under the International Energy Program. The OPR manages the operational readiness of three emergency stockpiles - the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the United States’ crude oil stockpile; the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve (NEHHOR), a one million barrel stockpile of ultra-low sulfur distillate (diesel/heating oil); and the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR), a one million barrel supply of gasoline. In the event of a natural disaster or other national emergency, the United States can rely on these emergency stockpiles to maintain a constant supply of crude oil and other petroleum products. Nowhere is the military mention. Trump tapped into the SPR in 2021, where was your outrage then?