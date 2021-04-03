Letter: Let's work together for transparency

Thank you Ms. Grande for your rebuttal to my letter about the ALEC organization and the secrecy of the Koch organization and their numerous sub-organizations in North Dakota. Your claim that the meeting was open to the public and was only for redistricting on the federal level is not what the documents show. I deal only in facts backed up by documentation. I have the news stories from Texas. I have the transcript of the meeting in Texas and who was there. It was sent to us by Common Cause. You were chairperson for the ALEC organization that worked inside our legislature before you were removed from office. Would you be so honest as to release all transcripts, a list of legislators who attended those meetings and who was funding your legislative operation?

The ALEC organization has cost the state a lot of money. For example, the oil extraction tax set by the people through an initiated measure was rolled back by legislation introduced by ALEC legislators and in less than seven legislative working days was crammed through both houses and passed. So far this one piece of hurry-up legislation has cost the state over a billion dollars in lost revenue.

As of May 2019 130 ALEC members including, ExxonMobil, Conoco Philips, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and AT&T and many others have joined the exodus of companies that are fleeing the ALEC organization because of its radical views.