With the school year starting, we’re again talking about the new law that restricts transgender students and their ability to be and express themselves safely within a school. The word is virtually every school district will comply with this law with the exception of Fargo Public School.

The framework of this discussion is often LGBTQ+ advocates fighting social conservatives over rights, but that can’t be all it is. Transgender populations are not a hypothetical concept to test law. According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey of North Dakota we have over 2,000 transgender students.

And maybe someone gets the right to break their nose. Great. Where can I take them to the hospital? What medics can I bring in? What support can we give them? As everyone looks at the law, the courtroom, and the political theater - where is their mercy? Where is their hope? For now DIAL 988 or text SAVE to 741741 for suicide prevention.

Everyone agrees trans kids benefit from therapy and no law stops schools from creating a robust system to keep these kids in particular more protected, because the outcome data shows they need it. I know, because I wrote the report on it. I sent it to every school district. I’ve been talking about it for five years.

These kids disappear in the most painful and awful ways you could imagine, feeling like mistakes that don’t deserve love. A message they get during their life and subsequently check out without telling us. I know parents do the best they can, so I’m asking for help from schools and our state. I just want these kids to be here tomorrow, feel loved, and for the conversation to be asking how we are keeping them safe in light of the new laws.

Faye Seidler, Fargo