Letter: Let's work on common ground

I just read an editorial about who qualifies as a journalist. It seems anyone with a cell phone wants to fall into this category. I am 100% for freedom of speech. None of our freedoms should be taken for granted. But I also remember one of the major news organizations used to say "we report, you decide." Pretty sure no one has that thought anymore. Everyone has their bias to one side or the other. More now than ever before and not afraid to state it in print or TV. In my 60 years I have never seen the country so divided. You can't blame one side or the other. ALL sides are terribly biased to their beliefs. No common ground or middle of the road. It is time for our country to work together in all aspects. Politics, race, pandemic, economy, police. All of it. Cut the crap and start working together to make America the place we all used to be proud to be from. There is a reason everyone wants to come here and live the American dream. Let's all work on it.