Letter: Let's try a thought experiment

Imagine it is April of 1944. The war is raging in Europe and the Pacific. U.S. combat deaths are running about 9,000 per month. Since Pearl Harbor, American citizens have been united in the fight against our enemies, volunteering and accepting the military draft almost universally. The draft has been accepted as a necessary infringement of our accustomed liberties by nearly all. In this version of history however, President Roosevelt is concerned that he may not win the upcoming election in November. A small band of malcontents stage demonstrations against the draft in a handful of states that might be critical to his election prospects. During one of his radio "fireside chats" the president gives his unequivocal support to the draft protesters, encouraging citizens to "LIBERATE" Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. A shocking thought isn't it?