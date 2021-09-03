Letter: Let's remember Resistance Day

Let's commemorate September 11 as Resistance Day.

At dawn on September 11, 1851, a militia of escaped slaves in Christiana, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, helped by a biracial intelligence network of abolitionists, resisted a gang of Maryland slave catchers that had come to enforce the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

At dawn on September 11, these slave catchers barged into Stephen Parker's home. Their leader, Edward Gorsuch, got into a shouting match with Stephen Parker. This shouting match escalated into a gun battle.

At dawn on September 11, Edward Gorsuch said, “My property I will have or I'll breakfast in hell.” He did not get his slaves, only his wish.

At dawn on September 11, Eliza Parker blew her horn to alert the militia which then drove off this gang of federally sponsored kidnappers.

When Eliza Parker blew her horn, free state resistance against the Fugitive Slave Act began in earnest.

When Eliza Parker blew her horn, she showed how the right to bear arms has never been a white privilege but rather is a universal right.

When Eliza Parker blew her horn, white men refused to let slave catchers conscript them into sending their friends and neighbors into slavery.