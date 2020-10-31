Letter: Let's keep ND alive, healthy

Governor Burgum: We vaccinate our children starting at a young age and we continue on as adults to protect us from various diseases. There are also laws that keep us safe while driving and seatbelts are mandatory.

In addition, we have been on the national news regarding the growth of COVID-19. While the deaths continue to rise in North Dakota; churches, schools, and stores mandate masks and you stated during your press conference on Oct. 29 other states are mandating masks. Nationally children have died as well as the elderly.

I strongly encourage you to mandate masks through the winter of 2020-2021. Let's keep North Dakota alive and healthy.

DeAnn Miller, Underwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0