Recently, I was speaking with a friend about her struggle with Cystic Fibrosis and she shared that her medication costs a staggering $25,000 per month, which insurance covers $20,000 of. For years, the manufacturer provided a $5,000 coupon card to cover the remainder, but this year, her insurance company stopped counting her coupon card toward the cost of her medicine — leaving her with no good options if she wanted to continue to treat her illness.

It was horrible to hear her about her experience, what’s worse is that she is not alone. Many North Dakotans live with long-term illnesses that cost a lot to treat. One-third of health plans offered here contain the same “co-pay accumulator” language that allows insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to not count any third-party assistance toward a deductible or annual out of pocket maximum.

What is so frustrating about this new problem is that it doesn’t seem as though there is a rational explanation for how we got here. We know that many modern medical treatments for chronic diseases are expensive. That’s why my friend has insurance. And once insurance sets the price and tells my friend what she owes, why should it matter where the payment comes from? Why do insurers and PBMs care if it’s from the manufacturer, a charity, or her church? A dollar is a dollar, and the $5,000 they got from her coupon card surely spends the same as any other $5,000.

Would it be better if there was a generic or cheaper equivalent? Of course, but barring that, what these insurers and PBMs are asking my friend, and thousands of North Dakotans to do is to fork over thousands they do not have or go without the best possible treatment for their disease and risk compromising their health.

This legislative session, I authored House Bill 1413, legislation that requires insurers to count any amount paid by the enrollee or paid on behalf of the enrollee by another person toward the enrollees’ contribution.

My goal is to enable patients to access and afford the lifesaving medications they need to manage their chronic illness. I plan to work alongside my colleagues to make a difference for these patients across our state who have been blindsided by these new rules.

Additionally, there is legislation that has been introduced in Congress with bipartisan support: H.R. 5801, the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act, which would amend the Public Health Service Act to apply additional payments, discounts, and other financial assistance towards the cost-sharing requirements of health insurance plans, and for other purposes.

I was deeply moved by my friend's decision to testify in Bismarck regarding her ordeal with Cystic Fibrosis and her battle to afford her medication. I sincerely hope that her words resonate with all of my colleagues, inspiring us to advocate for those who are fighting chronic diseases. We must fix this problem and ensure that life-saving treatment is accessible for every North Dakotan.