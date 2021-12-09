Letter: Let's keep Christ at center of Christmas

During my time, I have heard that “we live in interesting times” countless times. Recently, I had an interesting time day. The bulk of the day was spent caring for my granddaughter suffering with the flu while her parents worked. Other than reading a few books and eating soup, we had the Disney Jr channel on for most of the day. The programs were full of old characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, etc and newer characters like Bluey the Australian dog, Dr Stuffing, as well as Santa, penguins, snowmen, talking toys, and other creatures. The themes for the programs were all Christmas based. They were cute and creative. They certainly conveyed good values like being kind, giving presents, loving your family, doing nice things for others, etc. Although the shows were all about Christmas, not once, not ONCE was there any mention of Jesus, the true reason for Christmas, or that the giving of presents originated from the Christmas story of the three Wisemen bringing gifts for the baby Jesus.