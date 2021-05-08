Letter: Let's give credit to true mothers

I was reading a flyer on a bulletin board the other day, and as I stood there reading it I became quite perplexed. I read it over several times. It went something like this...Happy Mother's day to all Mothers, Grandmothers, Mothers in heaven and Mothers of pets; and after careful consideration the more I read, the more my feelings turned to disgust.

In today's world mothers are often left with little or no recognition. At times even made to feel ashamed of her common position. She is like a soldier, who is often nobler than a general. She lives in the quiet routine of life; she goes on cheerfully with a petty round of little duties, little vocations. She accepts a low position, smiles for the joys of others and sacrifices all personal ambitions. All this because of a deep love for her children. It takes a greater effort to do these things and she who does is a greater hero, than the soldier who for one day rushes undaunted in the flaming front of shot and shell. she may not be a hero to the world, but she is to her child.