Letter: Let's give credit to true mothers

I was reading a flyer on a bulletin board the other day, and as I stood there reading it I became quite perplexed. I read it over several times. It went something like this...Happy Mother's day to all Mothers, Grandmothers, Mothers in heaven and Mothers of pets; and after careful consideration the more I read, the more my feelings turned to disgust.
Mother's day is a day set aside to honor mothers, but to wish someone a Happy Mothers Day because she has a pet, how degrading to a true mother. I'd like to share with you the definition of mother taken from the Merriam Webster's Elementary Dictionary,
Mother: a female parent
Parent: a father or mother of a child
In today's world mothers are often left with little or no recognition. At times even made to feel ashamed of her common position. She is like a soldier, who is often nobler than a general. She lives in the quiet routine of life; she goes on cheerfully with a petty round of little duties, little vocations. She accepts a low position, smiles for the joys of others and sacrifices all personal ambitions. All this because of a deep love for her children. It takes a greater effort to do these things and she who does is a greater hero, than the soldier who for one day rushes undaunted in the flaming front of shot and shell. she may not be a hero to the world, but she is to her child.