Letter: Let's get back to clean, safe living

I for one have to address an issue of animals in department stores, grocery stores, and big box stores. I have nothing against service animals in stores but find it difficult to patronize stores that are allowing people to bring their pets into the local grocery store as well as other type of stores. There are many people that have allergies and health related issues, and you see these pets in a food environment. It brings to question the sanitary conditions of the stores and public safety.
I have no issue when it comes to service animals, but as of late I see dogs of all sizes wandering about in Menards, Lowes, Dan's and wonder what next pet pigs, lizards and who knows what. Let's get real and back to clean safe living especially in public places.
H R Galster, Bismarck