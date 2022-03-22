Letter: Let's come to our political senses

Lives are being shattered, people killed, and for now the answer is “drill, baby, drill.” That makes sense strategically but rubs wrong as a business opportunity. Wars have been profitable for too long and are often about oil. Go figure!

ND petroleum fuels our national economy, backs the world value of our dollar, and generates profits for American industries. Pumping ND oil to replace world supplies of “embargoed” Russian oil is a “game changer,” aimed to shock some sense into the Russians. This is not business as usual.

The world’s problems are more deadly now; and includes ND unavoidably. We rely on several world markets which we want to stay stable and healthy. Any warranted war profits while pinching Putin’s world market access is a win-win, but with slippery slopes.

In ND we are willing to pump more oil to keep America energy independent; the state’s best policy is clear. However, it is somewhat ironic that ND “Republican oil taxation and production for market polices” have been tied into foreign and Russian Legacy Fund investment strategies, leaving us in an awkward spot of sorts.

How much we end up losing, is speculation… many millions likely. Republican state officials will be keeping an eye on things for us. They know what they’re doing. But, accountability of some kind is eventually what happens when just one party runs the state, like ND.

I hope we can come to our political senses, drill for more oil (Safety First!), divest the state of ND from Russian investments, and establish an excise tax on war profits to cover our state’s investment losses and avoid conflicts of national and state interests.

T.G. Magin, Fargo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0