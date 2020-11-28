Letter: Let's be civil, show respect

I’m tired of reading the mean, angry, bitter letters here. Let us please be civil: nice, kind, and reasonable.
Please do calm down, take a deep breath and relax; show respect for one another.
Thank you kindly.
Now today (Tuesday, Nov. 17) Tory Jackson, in your editorial column, joins the chorus of verbal war, off-key terrible music. This is close to name calling, not?
It is upsetting to even read these harsh verbal fights. All I am asking for is peaceful co-existence.
Please and thank you.
PS: No wonder so many people think politics is a bad word.
Evelyn Jacob, Mandan
