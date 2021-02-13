Letter: Let's all work to reduce littering

Have you ever driven around town and noticed the litter? It's everywhere! In the streets, stuck in fences in the grass. It really is everywhere and it's gross. People are just letting their bags go in the wind and it's getting in other people's property. It's your job to do something about it.

One reason why I think this is because littering can hurt the environment. If we stop littering less trees will be dying and they give us oxygen. Littering or pollution can harm plants because littering creates algae and algae makes it hard for plants to grow. Smoking is also considered pollution and that ruins the air and makes it really easy to start fires.

Another reason why I think this is littering can harm animals. People let their trash go and if there is wind (which most of the time there is) trash can cut and rip a bird's flesh. People are also just dropping their trash into the ocean or letting it go in the wind and it gets into the ocean and fish eat it and die. Trash also hurts sea turtles because they try to get to the water and trash blocks their way. People are also letting their old or broken lobster traps go and dolphins are getting tangled in the traps.