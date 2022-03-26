 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let the Salvation Army help Ukraine

Americans want to help Ukraine. I do too. One simple, very direct way to help Ukrainians and those helping Ukrainians is the Salvation Army. Salvation Army has a long record of unquestioned integrity. I'm biased. I ring bell for Salvation Army in December, outdoors, in North Dakota. I've long admired the Salvation Army's ability to stretch a dollar. I went online to the Salvation Army website. On the page, there is a specific place to donate funds to Ukrainian relief. All politics aside, Salvation Army moves fast - no congressional bickering, no preening or posturing or speechmaking. Just good old fashioned hard work, a warm blanket, a 72-hour kit, and kindness.

John Miller, Gackle

