Letter: Let's give every individual a chance

Ralph Muecke got one thing right in his letter to the editor on Jan. 19; there is a Trojan Horse danger in the United States. Inside the horse are those who would like everyone to believe that fear is the legitimate feeling when one is dealing with those who are different. Be they immigrants or those who were here when we were the immigrants, members of another political persuasion, people of different race or ethnicity; whatever the difference, they are dangerous. Sadly, too few people recognize the fact that everyone is different. If we are going to fear every person that is not like us, we are going to live in perpetual fear. What made this country great is that the people of the U.S. have rarely acted that way toward those of difference and the times we did were the darkest periods of our history.