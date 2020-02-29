Letter: Let's give every individual a chance

Ralph Muecke got one thing right in his letter to the editor on Jan. 19; there is a Trojan Horse danger in the United States. Inside the horse are those who would like everyone to believe that fear is the legitimate feeling when one is dealing with those who are different. Be they immigrants or those who were here when we were the immigrants, members of another political persuasion, people of different race or ethnicity; whatever the difference, they are dangerous. Sadly, too few people recognize the fact that everyone is different. If we are going to fear every person that is not like us, we are going to live in perpetual fear. What made this country great is that the people of the U.S. have rarely acted that way toward those of difference and the times we did were the darkest periods of our history.
Mr. Muecke closes with one of the most unrealistic points of view there is; that the rest of the world will admire us for our fear. Who looks up to the person that fears virtually everything?
Tom Hammerel says that America’s strength is when we unite around a set of principles and truths. What those principles and truths are is not mentioned; but, it would appear that they are the ones held by Mr. Hammerel because they can’t include people from some countries, cultures or religions because they “won’t assimilate”.
We should refuse to unite behind Mr. Hammerel because we all travel our own paths. Christ told his followers that they couldn’t walk his path. Christ refused to assimilate to the philosophies of the culture of the time. We should respect Christ more than Tom Hammerel. Let’s all make every attempt to give every individual a chance to add something positive to America’s and the world’s social fabric.
Eric Thompson, Bismarck