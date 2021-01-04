Letter: Let providers handle Covid vaccine rollout

I read with astonishment the amount of time and effort wasted in the Covid vaccine rollout. Here's the perfect example of government in action. Rules change daily; age 65 and over; no wait, 75 with 2 conditions; no wait, teachers and grocery workers; no wait, 60 with who knows what some bureaucrat dreams up. The poor providers worry about breaking protocol. Result: confusion, waste, inefficiency, far less vaccinated than goal. Solution: Give the vaccine to normal distribution channels and let the providers loose. Folks are lining up and getting impatient. Give it to whoever wants it. Problem solved.