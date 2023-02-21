I sent the following letter to at least 8 ND representatives who are either on the committee for House Bill 1205 or my personal representatives. I heard back from one! Thank you Mr. Motschenbacher for taking the time to not only respond but admit you had NOT read the three books I named in my letter.

Here is my letter:

I am struggling to write this letter in an educated and balanced voice of reason as I truly want to scream from the top of my lungs! Banning books from our libraries and holding librarians legally responsible for upholding the ban is not only an infringement on our Free Speech amendment but truly insulting to me as a parent, an educator, and a human being.

Have you or any of the representatives read "The Bluest Eyes," "The Hate U Give," or "Out of Darkness" to name a few? Where in the world is sexually explicit material in "The Hate U Give?" Seriously! Have YOU read this book in particular? It is an absolutely beautiful and brilliantly written description of what a “good” family endures, chooses, and teaches, their children about ethics and moral values!

As a parent it is MY job to be aware and monitor what my children are watching, reading, eating, drinking, and doing. It is NOT the government’s job! I do not support the content in all of the books on the House Bill 1205 list, but I support the First Amendment of the United States of America.

Vote NO!! Have some humility.

I gave each representative my phone number and address. I reiterate I received ONE response. Mr. Lefor, in particular, I want to know if you have read EVERY book on your list of “filth”?

Kirsten Irey, Bismarck