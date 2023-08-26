If anyone in Washington, D.C., really cared about our country, they wouldn’t put forth two of the most inept, incompetent, old, rich guy front runners available from our society to run for president. I refuse to believe that the population as a whole is foolish enough to believe either “front runner” is even close to the best we have to offer.

I have to admit, the people behind President Biden are clever enough to prop him up physically and mentally so as to make it appear we actually have a leader. Just wonder what the actual cost to our country is going to be before this is over. How many times do products have to double in price before we no longer believe the speeches we hear that everything is going to be alright.

Yes, it is sad that we had a president for four years that wasn’t allowed to do his job. The Democrats have done some really underhanded and costly things to prevent ex-president Trump from doing his job but that is no good reason to be supporting this guy.

By any interpretation of the word “Bully,” this man checks all the boxes, add to the fact he is willing to promote the breaking of the law to gain attention to himself does not make him a good candidate for any office.

If you are supporting this guy because he keeps repeating that he wants to make America great again, well I want that too. Would you vote for me if I had some hats made up and had a few gatherings where I could give speeches, then claim we had a record turnout?

Trying to determine the lesser of two evils is no way to elect a president.

Jim Braun, Belfield