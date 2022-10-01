Letter: Legislature should protect retirement

I hear on the radio that the question of defined benefit or defined contribution for state retirement system is up for consideration at next legislative session. I worked for 37 years for the North Dakota Department of Transportation over those years I worked my butt off. Often on the road, sometimes paid overtime, sometimes not, made a mistake or two but the job had to be done and finished.

Finally the year came for the retirement calendar that April was on defined benefit payments, the Meadow Lark flies over my bank account deposits an egg first of month and the Eagle flies over the middle of the month another egg, amazing! Thus I am able to keep the wolf from the door, by paying bills, taxes, buy food and keep kicking at 82 not very fast but moving. I understand the retirement system needs extra funding so Legislature please step up and don't mess with the retirement system as now set up, it's the best, Thank You!