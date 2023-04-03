The journals of Prince Maximilian of Wied described a custom among indigenous peoples of the northern plains where some men would dress and act as women. He called them “masters of unnatural practices.” Although this may be considered “queer” nowadays, Christianity is actually the novelty in this region.

Although the Legislature's recent push to regulate transgenderism is understandable, it should proceed judiciously. Opposing the sterilization of minors is one thing. Imposing an ideology of binary gender onto our state is quite another.

I understand the importance of keeping men out of women's bathrooms. You won't get any argument from me on that! The best way to deal with this situation is to recognize two sexes and three genders. Cisgender women, cisgender men, and everybody else. It should be mandatory for state institutions to provide reasonable accommodations for transgender and nonbinary people. Not optional.

Transgender and nonbinary inmates should have their own safe space away from the men's population and away from the women's population. If the goal is for transgender and nonbinary inmates to be closer their friends and relatives, then the prison should be closer to Fargo. If the goal is to promote general acceptance of transgender and nonbinary people, then it would make more sense to locate a high quality prison in a rural setting where transgenderism may presently be an alien and frightening concept. A place where prison jobs would be welcome. A place such as New England.

The vulnerability of transgender and nonbinary inmates reflects how transgender and nonbinary people generally perceive themselves. They don't perceive their own transgenderism to be conspicuous consumption for the fashionably affluent.

Transgenderism has been rising among adolescents, so we should expect more transgender and nonbinary inmates soon. North Dakota should consider forming a consortium with nearby states to house them.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck