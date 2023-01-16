Letter: Legislature should move to make medications more affordable

I’ve been watching the progress of the ND Public Employees Retirement System (ND PERS) Prescription Drug Pilot Program make its way from the Interim Healthcare Committee to the senate floor here at the legislature (now called Senate Bill 2031) with great interest. The passage of this bill will reduce the cost of 25 most costly drugs for those on the PERS system.

While this doesn’t affect me, it affects people I know who are retired from state government and struggle to pay for their medications. The extraordinarily high cost of medications can interfere with a person’s ability to contribute to their community and to their own care. This bill is the first step to bringing down prescription costs for all North Dakotans. If SB2031 proves effective, similar legislation could be expanded to other insurance programs. I call on the legislature to move this pilot program forward, and to get behind any other bills that will make the medications so many of us need more affordable.