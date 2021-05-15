Letter: Legislature prioritizes tobacco control efforts

As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I’d like to thank the Legislature for prioritizing efforts to fight tobacco addiction and save lives in North Dakota this legislative session.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and will kill 1,000 North Dakotans this year. I’m also alarmed to learn that in 2019, more than 35% of the state’s high schoolers reported currently using a tobacco product including e-cigarettes.

Luckily, our lawmakers acted to protect us from Big Tobacco. The Legislature passed their budget for the next two years and increased funding for North Dakota’s tobacco prevention and cessation programs. Well-funded tobacco control programs keep youth from starting to use tobacco products while helping adults quit. These efforts are critical to counter Big Tobacco’s aggressive marketing and reduce disparities in tobacco use among youth, people of color, LGBTQ individuals and people with lower incomes.

The legislature also killed a bill that would have weakened our statewide smoke-free law by allowing cigar smoking in bars. Everyone deserves to breathe smoke-free air and I’m thankful that we’ll still be protected.