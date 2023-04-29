The legislators of North Dakota just made some questionable choices.

They made a bill that declared that they wouldn't fund children's school lunches for those at poverty levels. Their reasoning was that wasn't the state's responsibility. They also passed several right to life measures that required women to have children even though they didn't want any. Then they passed a food voucher increase for themselves.

If the state forces a woman, who doesn't want a child, to have a child; wouldn't that make the child a state responsibility? Can an entity require to you to have children, that you don't want, and require you to take care of them as well? Sounds like servitude.

Should a government agree to feed adults that aren't hungry or poor and ignore children who are both? Responsibility isn't an issue because children cannot feed themselves without either child labor or, once again, servitude. If the parents are the problem, don't starve the child (particularly if you forced them to have the child).

The legislature passed a bill that cancels a vote of the people setting term limits. The founders of the state put a ban on state funding of private schools and the legislature passed one allowing it. Apparently the people of the state, present and past, are too ignorant to know what is right while present legislators, who feed themselves and not children, aren't.

All of these actions have one thing in common; they benefit the wealthy. More children means more consumers and laborers. Feeding those children isn't placed on those who can easily afford it, the wealthy. Funding private schools means better education for those who can afford it and worse education for those who can't. Longer time in office means more time to amass the means to more wealth. Any questions?

Eric Thompson, Bismarck