The legislative session has come to a close, and there are several important updates that I wanted to share with readers. North Dakota is blessed to be in a strong financial position, and the Legislature made meaningful progress in several areas.

Tax Relief — HB 1158 provides $515 million in tax relief over the next two years. This bill will provide meaningful and broad-based tax relief. It zeroes out the state’s bottom tax bracket and combines the top four brackets into two brackets with reduced tax rates. Additionally, it offers a $500 tax credit for the property taxes on a person’s primary residence and expands our state’s Homestead Tax Credit to lower the property tax burden for more residents who are over 65 years old and may be on a fixed income. This is the largest tax relief package in the state’s history and ensures all North Dakotans share in our state’s economic growth and budget surplus.

Law enforcement — We passed a series of bills to support law enforcement and public safety, including by funding benefits for peace officers. By supporting law enforcement, we will prioritize safe communities in North Dakota, which is a crucial part of making sure our state a great place to live.

Child care — HB 1540 provides a series of policies that will improve affordability and childcare in our state. The cost and availability of childcare is one of the largest economic challenges for working families in our state, and the changes made this session will help to empower families, support early childhood development, and grow our economy and workforce.

Retirement system closure — Unfortunately, legislation was passed to close the state’s main retirement system to new employees. While I opposed that move and am disappointed in this outcome, I will continue to advocate for competitive compensation for our public workforce in a way that is financially responsible with taxpayer dollars.

Human Services — I enjoyed serving on the Senate Human Services committee, where we had a productive session. Two bills that I was the primary sponsor passed the Legislature nearly unanimously. SB 2187 will allow North Dakota to enter an interstate Counseling Compact, expanding service opportunities for North Dakota counselors and the people they serve. This is especially important at a time when telehealth is becoming more prevalent and there is a shortage of behavioral health services in our state.

The second bill establishes a pilot program for in-home caregivers for families with loved ones on the Medicaid home and community-based services waiver. Because of our state’s workforce shortage, many families are unable to find staff to meet the services they are eligible for under Medicaid, and this bill will help to provide those services and keep families together.

I’m grateful for the work of my colleagues in advancing these and other important bills. We have more work to do, but I am confident North Dakota’s best days are ahead of us.