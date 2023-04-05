Your excellent editorial on school lunches is a call to action to the legislature to focus on the needs of the people and especially children who live in this state. Thank you also for including the comments made by Sens. Wobbema and Myrdal who reveal the heartlessness at the core of the Republicans here in North Dakota.

The editorial would have been even more powerful had you included information about the bill regarding increasing the meal allowance for legislators. Apparently meals paid for by taxpayers are acceptable for adults but not for children, the hypocrisy in asking for such an increase is breathtaking. To use Sen Myrdal's words - "...this is a personal responsibility issue....", legislators should pay for their own lunches.