Letter: Legislators are not superior to voters

In a recent letter submitted by Robert Wefald, he suggests that the initiated measures should be debated by legislators, rather than be made law by the measure. He makes the bogus claim that the “voters depend on their legislators to thoroughly study and debate issues” as if, the legislators are intellectually superior to us “idiots” that vote them into office. In most cases, the legislators cause more problems than they solve, which is the reason why initiated measures happen in the first place. Only in Mr. Wefald’s fantasyland of competent legislators, could that possibly ever work.