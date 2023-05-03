This country was born with war debt. President Jefferson said, “No generation has the right to pass its debts on to future generations. He set the policy and by 1835 the debt was paid. Until 1932 most of federal debt was war related. The 1865 civil war debt was around $260M, by 1905 most of that was removed. WWI added billions and by 1920 the debt was about $ 31B; that was reduced to about $ 11B by 1932. Then came the “New Deal,” we can restore prosperity with federal debt. When WWII started the debt was higher than at the end of WWI. By April of 1945 the debt limit was set at $300B. This allowed operations until the mid-1960s. Then began the "mirage” that debt ceiling legislation would force fiscal responsibility. In 1981 Congress set the ceiling at $985B. Now our generation has put an annual payment of interest on $30 trillion for government operations of 1981-2023 that we were unwilling to pay. We have witnessed nearly a century of legislating fiscal responsibility. Neither party has any plans for balancing the budget. The stupidest thing is to continue the Mirage of Debt Ceiling Legislation. The sensible action would be to repeal all debt ceiling laws. Spend your time doing what is right for our country.